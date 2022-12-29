Dark Money 'Heavyweight' Funds Group to Fight House GOP Probes

A nonprofit group relaunched last month by a group of top Democratic strategists to counter an expected investigative onslaught by the likely incoming House GOP majority has mostly been bankrolled by an influential Democratic-linked dark money organization, The Washington Examiner reported.

The Congressional Integrity Project initiative, relaunched last month and designed to serve as the Democratic Party's "leading war room" to push back on GOP investigations, will reportedly include rapid response teams, investigative researchers, pollsters and a paid media campaign to put congressional Republicans "squarely on the defense," founder Kyle Herrig told Politico last month.

Sixteen Thirty Fund, a 501(c)(4) nonprofit group managed by Arabella Advisors, which runs on anonymous contributions from the left's top donors, gave $1.5 million to CIP in 2020 and 2021, according to the Examiner.

"The name of the group that defends Democrats and attacks Republicans used to be the 'Democratic Party,'" Scott Walter, president of Capital Research Center, a conservative investigative think tank, told the Examiner. "Now, it's 'Arabella Advisors,' a multibillion-dollar 'dark money' powerhouse that pops groups like CIP into existence as needed to serve Democrats and their megadonors."

Sixteen Thirty Fund was described by the Atlantic in 2021 as "the indisputable heavyweight of Democratic dark money."

The news outlet pegged Arabella as managing the "massive progressive dark-money group you've never heard of."

CIP on its websites said it was pushing back on the expected GOP probes.

"These investigations are revenge for the past two years of Biden working every day for all Americans, not the special interests," the organization said. "We'll focus on spurious investigations designed to hurt the Biden administration and Democrats and to usher Donald Trump back into power — none of which address the real challenges affecting the daily lives of Americans."