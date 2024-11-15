Dean Cain to Newsmax: Stallone's Praise for Trump Encouraging Sign

Sylvester Stallone calling President-elect Donald Trump the “second George Washington” during a star-studded event Thursday night at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida is a clear sign that celebrities might be more willing to praise Republicans, actor Dean Cain told Newsmax on Friday.

“Stallone is obviously a legend and ‘Rocky’ is a legend,” Cain told “Rob Schmitt Tonight.” “And there are some serious, serious parallels between President Trump and Rocky Balboa. There's no question. All the shots that they've given to Trump, all the lawfare that he's taken, all that he's gone through, and he still keeps coming back.

“I was very happy to see this. You know, there's a lot of closet conservatives hiding in Hollywood. But, you know, it's becoming a little bit more accessible now. People are not so scared to go out and speak.

"I'm happy to see Zachary Levi and some other people, and I know a lot of people who don't want to speak on it, but it's getting more and more commonplace.”

Stallone, who at 78 is the same age as Trump, called the president-elect a “mythical character” and said he was “awed” by Trump’s victory over Vice President Kamala Harris. He compared Trump’s most recent campaign to the American Revolution and the nation’s first president.

“When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world,” Stallone said. “Cause without him, you could imagine what the world would look like.”

Cain said, “I would tell any young actor, just shut up about your politics because you're young and it's so tribal right now and they're just all over you.”

“Unless, of course, you're going to be a Democrat in which case, you know, they're going to laud you. And you could be the new Snow White and say that you hate this country and whatever stuff she said,” said Cain, referring to Rachel Zegler, who plays the lead role in Disney’s new live-action “Snow White” movie.

In a now-deleted Instagram post following Trump’s victory, Zegler reportedly wrote she was “speechless” and “heartbroken” and that she hoped “Trump supporters and Trump voters and Trump himself may never know peace.” She has since apologized for the post.

“But now it's changing,” Cain said. “It's great. Listen, you don't have to be political if you're an actor, but if you have that desire, by all means. And I did, obviously, and I do still. So, I obviously speak on it all the time, but people would say I might have hurt my career. Some people say it doesn't.”

