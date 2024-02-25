Stallone Moving 'Permanently' to Florida: 'It's a Done Deal'

"Rocky" star and filmmaker Sylvester Stallone says he and his wife of 26 years, Jennifer Flavin, are relocating to Florida and "permanently" ditching the state of California.

Stallone dropped the bombshell move news during the Season 2 premiere of “The Family Stallone” reality show, NBC in Los Angeles reported.

“After long, hard consideration, your mother and I have decided, time to move on and leave the state of California permanently, and we’re going to go to Florida,” Stallone told daughters Scarlet, 21, Sistine, 25, and Sophia, 27, about the decision.

"We're gonna sell this house," the “Rocky” star said. "We already have the place; it's a done deal.”

People.com reported the time was right for a change after Stallone and his wife became "an empty nest" with daughters Sophia and Sistine moving to New York City and Scarlet enrolled at the University of Miami in Florida.

“I raised all three of our daughters in California," Flavin Stallone said in the first Season 2 episode. "Everything’s a memory to me, memories of them not being there anymore ... so I needed a big change and Sly went along with it.”

In an interview with Fox News, she added: "I was born and raised there, two of our kids were born there, but now everyone’s out … so there wasn’t really anything left for me in California.”

"A few of our best friends also moved, so I think it’s [a] good change, just making new friends, living a totally different lifestyle, I love it, I’m really happy."

Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida ’s GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, welcomed the family on X, writing: "Welcome to the Free State of Florida.”

In 2020, Stallone bought a 13,241-square-foot mansion on the waterfront in Palm Beach for $35.38 million.

Other celebrities in Palm Beach include Jon Bon Jovi, Rod Stewart and former President Donald Trump.