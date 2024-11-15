Rep. Mark Alford to Newsmax: Gaetz 'Perfect Person' for DOJ

Rep. Mark Alford, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Friday that former Rep. Matt Gaetz "is the perfect person" to run the Justice Department, pushing back on Republicans who expressed concerns about his nomination.

President-elect Donald Trump announced earlier this week that he will nominate Gaetz, who resigned from his post on Wednesday, to serve as U.S. attorney general.

Several Republican senators, including Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine; Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.; Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa; and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, have expressed doubts about Gaetz's chances of being confirmed to the post, with Murkowski saying that he's not "a serious candidate," according to Alaska Public Media.

When asked about Murkowski's comments on "Wake Up America," Alford said, "Well, I say, 'Too bad, Senator Murkowski. This is not a typical pick, you are absolutely correct; it was not on your bingo card because these are types of picks that Donald Trump is picking in his box of instruments now to weed out the deep state.'"

Alford added, "Matt Gaetz is the perfect person to do that — to go inside the Department of Justice and the FBI and to root out the issues and the problems there. Get rid of the lawfare."

The congressman added, "I served with Matt Gaetz on the Armed Services Committee. He did that each and every day that we had people before us testifying. The generals who wanted to insert DEI and CRT programs or continue them inside the Pentagon. That's not going to happen."

Alford went on to praise Pete Hegseth, the former Fox News host Trump has tapped to lead the Department of Defense, and Tom Homan, the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, to serve as border czar.

"We got Pete Hegseth heading over there to head up as secretary of defense," Alford said. "Matt Gaetz, Pete Hegseth, Tom Homan, all these bulldogs who are going to make a difference for America."

