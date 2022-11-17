White House Prepares Response to GOP-Led House Probes

President Joe Biden won't be caught off-guard by House Republicans' investigation into his son and administration. In fact, he's been preparing for months, according to CNN.

Top White House officials gathered in the Roosevelt Room nearly four months ago to prepare for the possible scenario, which was fully realized Thursday morning when incoming House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer vowed to take them on.

"In the 118th Congress, this committee will evaluate the status of Joe Biden's relationship with his family's foreign partners and whether he is a president who is compromised or swayed by foreign dollars and influence," the Kentucky Republican stated. "I want to be clear: This is an investigation of Joe Biden, and that's where the committee will focus in this next Congress."

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has emerged as the top target for Republicans due to his controversial actions, or lack thereof, throughout the ongoing crisis at the southern border.

Both House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, have reportedly maneuvered to push for Mayorkas' impeachment, with a number of House members telling the outlet last month he "deserves" it.

"The situation they have intentionally, deliberately created leaves anyone with common sense to ask that question," Jordan told Newsmax's "American Agenda" about a potential impeachment, simultaneously refusing to take a definitive public stance on the move.

In response, the White House has convened with attorney Richard Sauber and Democratic communications aide Ian Sams to strategize an administrative roadblock to congressional oversight.

The Justice Department is also bracing for investigations, hiring American Oversight founder Austin Evers to gird against what likely probes into the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

But the FBI's response to the Hunter Biden laptop story will also come under question, specifically the actions of FBI agent Timothy Thibault that Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin have called attention to.