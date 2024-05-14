Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Focus on Biden Record, Not Trump Trial

As the mainstream media cover former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York, Americans are wondering why there isn't more attention on problems facing the country caused by President Joe Biden's incompetence, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"It is an issue that we're not talking about [Biden's record]," Donalds said on "American Agenda." "The fact that we're here and nobody on the media is not talking about it, that means everybody is talking about it because people are sitting at home and be like, Wait a minute. They still got Trump on trial over foolishness, but inflation is wrecking my budget?

"The border is wide open. We have fentanyl killing 100,000 Americans a year. We're on the verge of World War III because Joe Biden is not a leader, and couple that with the fact we're $35 trillion in debt and rising.

"This administration has been the very worst. Joe Biden is the master of disaster. The worst president in American history. Donald Trump calls him crooked Joe and Donald Trump is correct."

Donalds, a candidate to be Trump's running mate, said he attended the trial in New York on Tuesday as a show of support for the former president, who pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment regarding falsifying business records to cover a $130,000 payment by his former attorney Michael Cohen to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

"In the courtroom, it's serious because when you're dealing with a criminal case, it's always serious," Donalds said. "But you can just see through the fact that the prosecution has no case. And if the American people take one moment to look at this travesty of justice, they'll realize that, first, Donald Trump is innocent. But second, they'll realize that the Democratic Party are colluding to destroy their political rival using the justice system.

"That is un-American and Joe Biden and the Democrats need to be defeated — just because of that.

"Forget the fact that Joe Biden is the master of disaster, and everything has gone wrong under his presidency, but the fact that they would turn our justice system into a weapon against a political rival. That is un-American. We are better than this."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com