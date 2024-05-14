Speaker Johnson Sitting in on Trump's N.Y. Trial

House Speaker Mike Johnson will be in New York City on Tuesday to attend former President Donald Trump's trial, becoming the latest in a series of Republicans traveling to Manhattan to show their solidarity with the presumptive GOP presidential nominee as testimony from his former attorney continues.

Johnson's office, in a statement, said he plans to attend the hearing and then "address media outside of the ongoing sham prosecution of President Trump."

"Speaker Johnson will address the political persecution of the 45th President of the United States by President [Joe] Biden's weaponized Department of Justice and the left-wing Manhattan district attorney," the statement said.

Trump senior adviser Jason Miller told NBC News that North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who ran against Trump in the primary, also will attend Tuesday's proceedings, as will Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla.

Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who competed against Trump in the early days of the GOP primary, also will join him in court, Miller said.

Burgum and Ramaswamy are potential Trump running mates, as are Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who were present at Monday's trial proceedings.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., joined Vance at the trial Monday.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., also showed his support for Trump by sitting in on the trial last week while former adult film actress Stormy Daniels testified.

Trump remains under a gag order imposed by trial Judge Juan Merchan that prohibits him from verbally criticizing court staff, the judge's family, prosecutors, and witnesses in the case. However, the Republican lawmakers attending Trump's hearings are not under the same restrictions and have been speaking out about the credibility of the judge and witnesses such as Daniels and former attorney for Trump, Michael Cohen.