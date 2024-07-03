Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Black Voters Will Look to Trump, GOP

Black voters are looking to former President Donald Trump and the GOP to lower inflation and control chaos, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax Wednesday.

During an appearance on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Donalds predicted 20% to 25% of Black voters would support former President Donald Trump.

"And then when you take into account the chaos brought to us by [President] Joe Biden's terrible performance and really the revelation that he's not been in charge for quite some time, coupled with the fact that the media and the Democratic establishment has lied to the American people about Joe Biden's capabilities, that could jump to 30% and even could go higher," he said.

Donalds said that no matter who is at the top of the Democratic Party's ticket, it makes no difference as the policies will be the same.

"At the end of the day, Black voters — like any other voter in this country — they want inflation under control. They want our borders secured. They don't want new wars popping off all around the globe," he said.

"All of that has been brought to us by Joe Biden and the Democrat Party. And that's why you're seeing Black voters looking to Donald Trump and looking to Republicans this November."

