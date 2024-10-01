Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: JD Vance Is 'The American Dream Itself'

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, is the personification of the American Dream, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

On "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," just hours before the vice-presidential debate was set to kick off, the Florida Republican said, "If you look at J.D. Vance's entire life up to this point, he served our country in the Marines. He went into the business world, made something of himself. He has a beautiful family, beautiful wife. He is the very essence of what Americans aspire to be.

"The American dream itself, because he's come up from nothing in our country and is now on the precipice of being the next vice president of the United States."

Donalds added, "You couple that with the fact that the American people are going to see tonight the high level of intellect that J.D. has. It demonstrates really, in some respects, the future of politics to be able to lead our country."

Donalds had some advice for Vance ahead of the debate. "I think the approach for J.D. tonight is to lay out very clearly what [Vice President] Kamala Harris has done to break our economy, to break our border. And with [President] Joe Biden to apparently break our foreign policy," he said.

"Undecided voters are looking at all of the crises that are facing America, right now."

But Donalds expressed confidence in Vance's performance. "He's going to be great tonight," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com