Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Biden Move on Hunter Investigation 'Reeks of Obstruction'

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Joe Biden's apparent instruction to remove the entire Justice Department team investigating his son, Hunter's, tax fraud and foreign business connection allegations "reeks of obstruction of justice."

"Why do you have the Department of Justice?" asked Donalds, a GOP member of the House Oversight Committee, on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"You have a lot of people who are backpedaling to protect Joe Biden," he continued, "because what's becoming more and more clear is that Joe Biden, through his brother and his son, was selling influence to foreign companies and foreign countries."

Pulling the case away from a whistleblower, Donalds said, is an "authoritarian mindset" that the left gets away with. A mindset, he added, that is met with support from most of the big media.

"[The media] turned a blind eye to this stuff. They won't even report it," he said. "They don't bring their guests on or their legal pundits to be like, 'Oh, man, this looks a little bad, but let's give him the benefit of the doubt.' It's radio silence from most of the news media."

