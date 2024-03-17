Rep. Turner: Trump's 'Bloodbath' Comments About Auto Industry

Rep. Mike Turner Sunday rejected an argument from the White House that former President Donald Trump threatened political violence during his rally in Ohio this weekend with his comments about there being a "bloodbath" if he's not elected, stressing that Trump was speaking about the automobile industry and that his words were taken out of context.

"I was not at the rally, but it's important that he [is] accurately portrayed," the Ohio Republican, who represents the 10th Congressional District in Ohio where Trump spoke Saturday night, said on ABC News' "This Week."

"The comments made by the president [were] about the auto industry [and about] people who came from Mexico [and] who were given permission to import into the United States," he added.

In his speech, during a rally while stumping for Senate candidate Bernie Moreno and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Trump promised that if elected, his administration would put a "a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those guys if I get elected."

He also warned that if he doesn't get elected "it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — that’s going to be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That’ll be the least of it."

President Joe Biden's campaign seized on the use of the word "bloodbath," with campaign spokesman James Singer saying in a statement that Trump "wants another Jan. 6," reported CNN.

Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, though, shot back that Trump was talking about the automobile industry, and said that “Biden’s policies will create an economic bloodbath for the auto industry and autoworkers."

Turner admitted that there are statements that Trump makes that many Americans would not agree with, but when it comes to the border, "this is absolutely a crisis that's created by this administration."

He added that FBI Director Christopher Wray has pointed out that "there are people who have come across the border who have ties to terrorist groups and organizations."

Trump also came under fire after his speech for referring to undocumented immigrants who commit crimes as "animals" rather than people.

Turner said he has disagreed with such statements, but he also thinks Americans see Trump as the only candidate who will be able to fix the immigration crisis.

Meanwhile, the congressman said he did not support compromise legislation about border security as it "would not have fixed" the problems.

"It would have codified Joe Biden's policies allowing millions of illegal aliens to come in across the border every year," said Turner.

Meanwhile, Trump has also referred to those jailed for their participation in the Jan. 6, 2021 protests at the Capitol as "hostages," but Turner said he disagrees.

"I believe in our judicial system," he said, noting that many cases have been overturned.

"This is going to be, you know, a continuing legal process, and this person, you know, this president obviously has very strong personal views on this."