WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: joe biden | democrat party | debate | donald trump

Group Led By Ex-Obama Official Pushes Biden to Step Aside

By    |   Wednesday, 03 July 2024 05:08 PM EDT

A group of business leaders and philanthropists led by a former Obama administration official is calling on President Joe Biden to end his re-election bid "to protect democracy" following his disastrous debate performance last week against former President Donald Trump.

"The threat of a second Trump term is such that we must ask President Biden and the Democratic Party to pass the torch of this year's presidential nomination to the next generation of highly capable Democrats," said a statement from the Leadership Now Project. "This process will undoubtedly be messy and is not without risk. However, the stakes are too high not to act."

The Leadership Now Project's CEO and co-founder is Daniella Ballou-Aares, who spent five years in the Obama administration as senior adviser for development to the Secretary of State, serving under Hillary Clinton and John Kerry. The organization's leadership includes other former Obama administration officials, such as senior adviser Michelle Greene, who worked in the Treasury Department, and chief communications officer Elissa Doyle, who worked on Obama's transition team in 2009.

"The world is watching," the group wrote. "As we anxiously observe elections in multiple other democracies, our allies and other democracies hope to see us at our best and are deeply concerned when we fail to live up to these high expectations.

"We have heard from many individuals who share our deep concerns about the present course but fear speaking out. But speaking out is our duty in a democracy and the time to do it is now. We call on others to join us in making this urgent call."

The statement was unsigned, but The New York Times reported that Ballou-Aares said that it was supported by an overwhelming majority of the members of Leadership Now Project, which include Thomas W. Florsheim Jr., CEO of the footwear maker Weyco Group; Eddie Fishman, managing director of the investment firm D.E. Shaw & Company; John Pepper, former CEO of Procter & Gamble; and Paul Tagliabue, former commissioner of the NFL.

The statement comes amid reports that dozens of House Democrats might sign a letter calling on Biden to withdraw from the race. But Biden on Wednesday reportedly vowed to keep running for reelection, rejecting the growing pressure from within his party.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A group of business leaders and philanthropists led by a former Obama administration official is calling on President Joe Biden to end his re-election bid "to protect democracy" following his disastrous debate performance last week against former President Donald Trump.
joe biden, democrat party, debate, donald trump
374
2024-08-03
Wednesday, 03 July 2024 05:08 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved