×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: byron donalds | democrats | donald trump | ballots | democrats | backfire | radicalism

Rep. Donalds to Newsmax: Attempts to Bar Trump Will Backfire

By    |   Wednesday, 03 January 2024 10:20 PM EST

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., spoke out on Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance," cautioning the Democratic Party about the potential repercussions of efforts to exclude former President Donald Trump from state ballots.

Donalds said, "They only care about their agenda and winning elections by any means necessary. That is the rot in our country, and we got to get rid of it."

The congressman emphasized the likelihood of electoral losses. He criticized attempts to disqualify Trump: "But when you do stupid stuff like this, what you're really doing is you're turning off independent voters and even some of those soft Democrats, those conservative Democrats."

He pointed out that these voters may be put off by the notion that the Democratic Party is willing to disenfranchise a segment of the country rather than engage in the political process.

"Yes, they exist in the country. They're voters ... they're conservative-leaning, and they're also Democrat registered voters," Donalds explained. "You start turning people off because what you're saying is that you would rather just disenfranchise a segment of the country; you would rather just remove political opposition, as opposed to actually having the political process take its natural course."

Donalds said the current approach would backfire, claiming it has already done so. He predicted the situation would only worsen. He used this as evidence of what he perceives as radicalism within the Democratic Party.

"But this is really proof of the radicalism that is in the Democratic Party. I mean, we're not talking about political disagreements or, you know, somebody who's very liberal or somebody who's very conservative. These are radicals — people who don't care about the rule of law, they don't care about our institutions."

"I think this is going to backfire. It's already backfired, and it's only going to get worse," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Jim Thomas | editorial.thomas@newsmax.com

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., spoke out on Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance," cautioning the Democratic Party about the potential repercussions of efforts to exclude former President Donald Trump from state ballots.
byron donalds, democrats, donald trump, ballots, democrats, backfire, radicalism
351
2024-20-03
Wednesday, 03 January 2024 10:20 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved