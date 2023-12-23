Trump: Biden Admin Election Interference Is 'Real' Insurrection

Former President Donald Trump went on a two-pronged attack on Truth Social, calling out the mass influx of migrants permitted by the Biden administration as the "real" insurrection and deriding Special Counsel Jack Smith, and others for that matter, for using legal tactics to knock him off as the front-runner in the GOP primary.

"The Supreme Court," Trump writes, "has unanimously rejected Deranged Jack Smith’s 'SUPER SPEEDY' lawsuit against me. This sick puppies team of Lowlifes and Radical Left Thugs could have brought this 'case' 3 years ago, and it would be long over by now. No, they waited until right in the middle of my very successful campaign for President. If I were polling poorly, like everyone else against me is (including Crooked Joe Biden!), or, for some reason, I decided not to run, they never would have even brought this ridiculous and disgraceful lawsuit. It is Election Interference like never before seen in our Country."

On Friday, Politico reported that the Supreme Court rejected Smith's request to expedite arguments that Trump is immune from prosecution regarding alleged attempts to subvert the outcome of the 2020 election.

"In a certain way," Trump adds, "it is real 'insurrection,' especially when adding the millions of people, from places unknown, that the worst President in the history of the United States is allowing to pour into our Country, totally unchecked and unvetted. This insane Open Border’s decision will prove to be a mistake for the ages, but I will fix it. MAGA!!!"