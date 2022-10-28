Poll Finds Trump-Biden Rematch Would Be Close; Many Also Want Fresh 2024 Options

A new USA Today/Suffolk University survey found that most likely voters support President Joe Biden in a potential rematch with former President Donald Trump, but it remains close.

In the poll, Biden leads Trump among respondents by four percentage points, 46% to 42%. That's the same as Biden's popular vote advantage against Trump in the 2020 presidential election, a 4.2-point margin.

But even more substantial is the measure to which voters don't want to see the matchup reoccur.

Around 64% of voters don't want Biden to run again in 2024, compared to 26% who do. In addition, 68% said they don't want Trump to run again either, compared to 27% who would support it.

Democrats and Republicans are virtually split on whether they want to see Biden or Trump, respectively, win their parties' nominations. Only 45% of Democrats said they want Biden to run again, with 43% answering the opposite.

Trump's numbers within the GOP were better, earning 56% of likely Republican voters' support, compared to 39% who said they wanted someone else.

Meanwhile, Biden's job approval is underwater by nine percentage points, with 53% disapproval to 44% who approve of his performance.

The poll of 1,000 likely voters was taken by landline and cellphone from Oct. 19 to Oct. 24. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.