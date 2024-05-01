Ga. Lt. Gov. Jones to Newsmax: Police Handling Colleges' Protests Well

The Georgia State Patrol, which has been called in by both Emory University and the University of Georgia to handle pro-Palestinian protests on the campuses, have done a "good job of being very professional but [also] being very aggressive in taking control of the instances," Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"I would like to also say that our president of the University of Georgia was very swift in his response in telling any student who wants to protest and becomes unruly, they will be removed from campus and suspended from campus," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America."

"That's really how you have to go about this situation," he added. "You've got to meet this with force. You've got to be very aggressive, and it prevents the things like you're seeing going on in places like Columbia and UCLA last night."

Tuesday night, more than 100 protesters were at Emory demanding that the university divest itself from Israel-based companies, reports The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Students and faculty at Emory are pushing back at President Gregory Fenves. The college's Faculty Senate last Friday approved a motion for a vote of no confidence against him with faculty members to vote on the measure this week. Emory's College Council also voted no confidence against him Monday night.

Meanwhile, ​the newspaper also reported Tuesday that all 16 people, including 10 students, who were arrested for trespassing Monday morning during a protest on the University of Georgia's campus have been released from the Athens-Clarke County Jail.

Jones told Newsmax that there are "definitely some agitators" among the protesters at Emory and the University of Georgia, but there are also students.

"I don't know if they realize what they're actually protesting, but I would suggest this to them," Jones said. "I would advise them that if they feel so moved by wanting to protest they get a plane ticket and go to Israel and make their way to the Gaza Strip so they can see what's going on in reality, as opposed to from the comfort and confines of their dorm rooms … I questioned the education they're getting when they're making decisions like what they're making right now."

The lieutenant governor also said he is not surprised that President Joe Biden has not spoken out publicly about the protests at the nation's college campuses, considering "they don't want to talk about the border."

"He's been going on four years of being in office, and we probably had 15 million illegals come across our border," said Jones. "They don't want to visit the border. They don't want to talk about the border."

Jones added that there have been instances in Georgia with immigrants in the country illegally committing violent crimes, including the murder of University of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley.

"[She] was viciously murdered by an illegal immigrant that was released on a couple of different occasions," said Jones. "Biden would not respond. This president has failed on so many different levels. His not responding to anything going on at the border, on college campuses, whatever the situation, it does not surprise me at all."

