Rep. Burlison to Newsmax: Prosecute Wray and Mayorkas

On Thursday, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas refused to appear before the Senate Homeland Security Committee’s annual hearing on threats to the country. Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., told Newsmax on Friday that the two should be prosecuted for “contempt of Congress.”

“These guys have been giving a middle finger to Congress for the entire Biden administration. If I were in the Senate, I would subpoena them to come forward. And then, if they don't come, let's do what they did to Steve Bannon, you know, prosecute them for contempt of Congress,” Burlison said during an appearance on “The Chris Salcedo Show.”

The chairman of the committee, Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., called the move “a shocking departure from the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committees' longstanding tradition of transparency and oversight of the threats facing our nation.”

Burlison said that Congress needs to answer the actions of Wray and Mayorkas with actions of their own. "Look, what's good for the goose is good for the gander. And so, these guys want to play ball that way. Then we need to respond," Burlison concluded.

