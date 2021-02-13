Rep. Burgess Owens to Newsmax TV: Impeachment Won't Impact 2022

Two years from now, when Americans are looking to vote for the next session of Congress, the events of the past few days with former President Donald Trump's impeachment will not matter as much as the circumstances that affect people's lives, Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, told Newsmax TV on Saturday.

"When I go to sleep at night, I have so much faith in American people, because two years from now it will not be what the leader [Mitch McConnell] said," Owens told "The Count." "It will not be what the Democrats said. It will not be even what happened on Jan. 6."

But what will matter, he said, will be whether the country has been able to rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, that businesses are open, and children are back in school and "catching up with their disastrous year, [because they] have not been able to go to school and get their education. Will they feel safe because of vaccines that we've been promised, that they have been given to those who need it, and we move forward and open for normal."

And if the answer to those questions is "no," then it "really doesn't matter what happened today."

Meanwhile, "nobody was surprised" Trump was acquitted, but it is "sad" that "we wasted these last couple weeks," he said.

The former National Football League star also said he is "boycotting the NFL" because of its recent actions after he was asked if he watched the recent Super Bowl.

"I don't like when people in positions like that work to divide us, and I'm done with the NFL, done with the NBA (National Basketball Association)," Owens told host Benny Johnson. "They care more about their move to China and all these other places to care about our country and our culture.

"Our kids need to know they need to respect our flag, our culture, and our anthem. So I didn't. I haven't watched it.

"I think I could live without it – being honest with you. I want my country more than I want to watch a football game."