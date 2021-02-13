Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax TV: Constitution Prevails More Than Trump

President Donald Trump's second impeachment acquittal is another victory for the Constitution, even if the Democrats were successful in smearing the former president, according to constitutional law expert Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax TV.

"Today was a very good day for the Constitution," Dershowitz told Saturday's "The Count." "What [Senate Minority Leader Mitch] McConnell said, and I think he spoke for a lot of Republicans, is 'we're not defending Mr. Donald Trump; we're defending the Constitution.'

"There was no constitutional basis for going ahead with the trial in the Senate for citizen Trump. Moreover, his First Amendment rights prevailed over any accusations of what was done.

"So, it was a good day for the Constitution, not such a good day for Donald Trump."

Dershowitz noted to host Benny Johnson, McConnell "buried Trump" in his post-verdict rebuke of the former president's culpability in the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol.

"It's hard to assess the impact it's going to have on [Trump]," Dershowitz said, noting there are many factions "out to get him," including Georgia, Washington, D.C., and New York prosecutors.

"He's going to be a busy guy for the next few months," Dershowitz added. "It's unclear whether being impeached and acquitted is better than not being impeached at all from a political point of view. From a constitutional point of view, it would have been much better if there had been no impeachment."