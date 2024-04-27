Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Agencies Need to 'Come Forth' on UFOs

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Saturday that "it's time for all these alphabet agencies to come forth" when it comes to the existence of UFOs.

Earlier in the week, a video went viral of a cylinder-shaped object flying close to a plane as it neared LaGuardia Airport in New York. Michele Reyes, who captured the video, said she emailed the Federal Aviation Administration and the National UFO Database but did not receive a response.

Burchett said even as a member of Congress, he is kept in the dark by various agencies that are assigned to monitor unidentified aircraft.

"I just want total disclosure. You know, I want transparency. I wanna know what they're spending. In the history of audits our Pentagon has never passed an audit," he said during an appearance on "Saturday Agenda."

Burchett mentioned his attempt to have the government UFO files declassified was shot down during a theatrical display on the Senate floor.

"I'm not so sure if that wasn't just staged, looking back on it now, because it's clear something's going on. More than half the country believes that there is something going on. I think it's time for all of these alphabet agencies to come forth.

"You know, they even admitted to having these recovery teams. Now what the heck are they recovering?" he asked.

