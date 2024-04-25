WATCH TV LIVE

Possible UFO Spotted Near LaGuardia Airport

Thursday, 25 April 2024 03:28 PM EDT

Michelle Reyes was on a flight over New York City last month when she thought she saw something peculiar out the window.

Reyes, who posted the video on Facebook, saw a cylinder-shaped object zipping by the plane near LaGuardia Airport. She appeared on NewsNation on Wednesday to discuss the incident.

Reyes, who was interviewed by Ashleigh Banfield on NewsNation, said she emailed the FAA and the National UFO Database but didn't get a reply. Her father, who previously served in the Navy, also was baffled by what the object could be, she said.

Ben Hanson, who hosts UFO Plus on Discovery+ said he has been analyzing the video and told NewsNation it's "unusual." Thomas Wertman, the state director of the Mutua UFO Network in Ohio, told the New York Post he ruled out the object being a news helicopter, drone, or military operated aircraft.

Hanson and Wertman said the footage did not appear to be fake.

Reyes said on NewsNation that another passenger on the flight also confirmed they saw the flying object.

