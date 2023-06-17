×
Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Biden on Our Enemies' Payroll

By    |   Saturday, 17 June 2023 02:30 PM EDT

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax Saturday that evidence is showing that President Joe Biden is "on the payroll of some of our enemies" including China.

"We have got to have transparency," Burchett said during "America Right Now" Saturday. "The most powerful man in the world has been on the payroll of some of our enemies, frankly, and has received bribery, literally, that has compromised our national security."

Burchett said evidence being unearthed by his House Oversight Committee is showing Biden and his family receiving millions of dollars from foreign entities through several shell companies without a tangible product being traded.

"[The Bidens] have created over 21 LLC companies and bank accounts," he said. "What was the Biden family being paid for, and what product did they get? I'll tell you what product they got — they got influence."

Burchett said that is why a Chinese "weather" balloon was able to fly over the United States, putting our national security "in jeopardy."

He also questioned why the Department of Justice, which knew about the potential crimes and bribes for at least five years, has not yet acted to investigate Biden or his family.

"That is why we need to start talking about cutting the Justice Department's funding and restructuring them," he said. "Because it used to be that they were for justice, and now they are not. They are for covering up crimes by a crime family, and that is exactly what they are doing."

Burchett said all his committee can do is produce evidence and expose the scandal, and then watch Democrats "run for cover" as more evidence of wrongdoing comes out into the public.

He said that while he believes the American people can see what is going on and the corruption behind the president and his family, 20 million Republicans stayed home in the midterm elections instead of giving the GOP a major victory.

"[If] 20 million conservative folks stay home from the elections, nothing is going to change," he said. "That's what happened last time. We have to keep fighting and keep our eye on the prize."

He said that conversation includes reducing debt and funding law enforcement, and that the funding Congress approves going to the Justice Department is used to bring about true justice instead of "woke garbage programs."

