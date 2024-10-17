Rep. Carter to Newsmax: 'Come Hurricane or High Water,' Ga. Will Vote

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Thursday that "come hurricane or high water," Georgians will vote in this year's presidential election.

"Yes, there are some places that have been devastated," Carter said on "Wake Up America." "[Hurricane Helene] was the most devastating storm that we've ever seen here in the state of Georgia, at least in my lifetime, but we're making arrangements to where people can get out and vote.

"People right now are inspired. They're encouraged. They want to vote. And again, come hurricane or high water, we're going to make sure that we vote in the state of Georgia. We're not going to let 2020 happen again; 2024 is going to be different this time."

Though it ripped through the Southeast three weeks ago, Hurricane Helene potentially complicated the 2024 election by devastating parts of Georgia, western North Carolina, eastern Tennessee, South Carolina, and Florida. The powerful storm system brought widespread flooding and power outages, in addition to wiping some communities off the map.

Carter also commented on the decision of a Georgia judge to strike down several election rules that were passed by the Senate elections board. He said he has fielded a number of questions from people after the decision about election integrity in the state.

"Well, it is obviously somewhat of a concern, and one of the questions I get most often when I'm on the campaign trail, people are asking me, 'Is this going to be a secure election? Are we going to have the same problems we had in 2020?'" Carter said. "And I would submit to them that, no, we are in much better shape with our election process now than we were four years ago, thanks to our state legislature who passed the election integrity law, and thanks to our state elections boards who are making changes that will assure that we're going to have an accurate, fair election this year."

Carter said Georgians will remember slain University of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, who was allegedly killed by an illegal immigrant from Venezuela, and Vice President Kamala Harris' failure as the border czar when they vote.

"They're not going to forget this at all," he said. "They will remember this when they go to the polls, and they'll remember it when they vote. She [Harris] was supposed to be in charge. She failed. Try as she may, she is not going to be able to get her fingerprints off of the policies of the Biden-Harris administration of the past four years."

