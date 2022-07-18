Rep. Carter to Newsmax: Dems Fear November, Focus on Jan. 6

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats are "fixated on January of 2021 because they're terrified of November of 2022," Rep. Buddy Carter said Monday on Newsmax before hearings were to begin in the case of former Trump adviser Steve Bannon who faces charges of criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee.

"When I'm in the district, nobody asks me about Steve Bannon," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Nobody asks me about Jan. 6. They want to know about gas prices and runaway inflation. They want to know about crime. They want to know about our southern border. They want to know what we're going to do about our economy."

The hearings and committee, he continued, are "Democrats trying to deflect the interest of the American media, and they're succeeding to a certain extent with that, at least with the media. But at home, the grassroots, they're not interested in this."

Carter on Monday also spoke out about the nation's still-high prices and about President Joe Biden's weekend trip to the Middle East.

"I suspect nothing got done besides a fist bump to the prince," said Carter. "We've got $5 a gallon gas, [and] this is all results of the policies of the Biden administration. The first thing he did when he entered into office was to declare war on fossil fuels here in America."

And now, Biden is selling the reserves to other countries "and he's going to the Middle East, asking them, begging them to pump more oil so that we can buy that, all of which is dirtier energy than we have here in America," Carter said.

Under former President Donald Trump, "we had energy independence, and energy dominance," he continued. "[Biden] threw all that away. And now we get into this situation where we're having to buy oil from other countries, from those who are not necessarily our allies, and it's just a mess of what he has gotten us into because of his policies."

Carter on Monday also spoke out against the call from Democrats to use taxpayer funds to transport people to states that allow abortion from states where it is prohibited, saying that it is a "conflict" as abortion is protected by federal law.

"That's why we introduced this legislation to make sure that emergency transportation is not used across state lines to assist people in getting an abortion," he said.

He also commented on Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and his opposition to parts of Biden's reconciliation bill when it comes to climate change funding and tax increases.

"The last thing we need to do right now is to put more money into the economy," he said. "We've got too much money chasing after too few goods right now. That's what causes inflation."

The Congressional Budget Office estimated that the $2 trillion American Rescue Plan added at least 4% to the national inflation rate, he continued, showing that the last thing that is needed is more money in the economy.

"That's why the Fed is raising the interest rate, to try to cool off this economy," said Carter "People are hurting … this administration, they're tone-deaf. They don't get it. They don't understand at all."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!