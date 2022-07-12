Roger Stone to Newsmax: Jan. 6 Hearing 'Proves Exactly Nothing'

Despite getting his name thrown into Tuesday's House Jan. 6 Select Committee hearing, former Trump campaign adviser Roger Stone on Newsmax said their name-dropping him was "superfluous."

"Basically today's hearing was essentially – at least as far as I was concerned – all guilt by association," Stone told Tuesday's "Eric Bolling The Balance." "Yes, I do know President Donald Trump. Yes, I do know members of the Proud Boys. Yes, I did come in contact with members of the Oath Keepers.

"That proves exactly nothing whatsoever."

Adding his name to Tuesday's hearing was a "superfluous" and "meaningless" attempt to tie him back to the special counsel Robert "Mueller witch hunt," Stone added to host Eric Bolling.

"But because of the two-year ordeal that I went through, and then I was gagged through most of it in the Mueller witch hunt, I am one of the most polarizing figures on the American left, and therefore throwing my name into the mix, despite any evidence whatsoever that I was involved in any illegal activity at the Capitol, nor was I involved in the legal effort to delay the certification of the elections," Stone continued. "It was almost superfluous and meaningless to me."

The Tuesday hearing showed Stone warning Democrats will leading American into "1,000 years of darkness."

"Well, first of all, that's constitutionally protected free speech," Stone said. "I'm entitled to an apocalyptic view of America's future and to say otherwise, that would be religious bigotry. There's no exhortation to violence or lawlessness there. That is how I feel."

Stone noted Oath Keepers providing security for him Jan. 5 was merely to protect him from the death threats hurled at home amid attacks from Democrats and their supporters for his ties to Trump.

"I can't travel any place the United States, unfortunately, or even in the state of Florida now without professional security," Stone said. "The constant death threats whipped up by the bloodlust on Twitter is a constant danger to me and my family. I tried to hire off-duty D.C. police officers who guarded me and my family during my trial. They were unavailable because they had been called in.

"The Oath Keepers did provide security for me on the fifth – that doesn't mean I had any interaction with them pertaining to any illegal activity, and all of my communications with them are strictly logistical."

Stone noted he is closely watched and scrutinized, so if there had been any wrongdoing, America would be told all about it.

"Believe me if the committee or the federal government had learned otherwise we would know it," he continued. "So the fact that they say, 'oh, there's a chat group': Yeah, there was a chat group, but I didn't post in it other than to post links of publicly published articles that I may have written at the Gateway Pundit. I'm not responsible for the actions or the comments of other people. I'm only responsible for my own actions, but even I witnessed no exhortation to lawlessness or violence."

Outside of the laws broken Jan. 6, Stone noted protests are constitutional protected free speech, and Trump did not do anything to incite lawlessness either.

"I don't believe he did," Stone said of Trump. "I noticed how they excise when he says 'peacefully' in the earlier hearings within his argument, but if that's true, then Kamala Harris incited people to burn down half of America in the summer before the election during the antifa, BLM riots.

"No, the president expressed his First Amendment rights. People do have a constitutional right to gather in Washington, D.C. They do have constitutional rights to object to the election."

Stone noted he condemned the violence on Jan. 6, and the court of law not the Jan. 6 committee will do with those who participated in lawlessness.

"They have been charged; let's see what the trial says," Stone said. "I don't condone any act of violence."

In fact, the storming of the Capitol did not help Trump's desire to have Congress debate the certification of Joe Biden's Electoral College votes in key battleground states.

"I think it was counterproductive, politically," Stone continued. "If the goal was to legally delay the certification of the Electoral College to send the electors back to the states where, legally, the state legislatures could determine whether they had gotten an honest or dishonest vote count, then the breach of the Capitol hurt that effort. It was counterproductive, and I condemned it within minutes of hearing about it."

Stone also talked about his break from Steve Bannon, who he had claimed lied about Stone during past trial testimony stemming from Mueller indictments.

"First of all, as a Christian, I have forgiven Steve Bannon, because I think he testified falsely at my trial, but I have forgiven him, and I'm not harboring any ill will toward him," Stone said. "That's what the Bible teaches us to do."

Stone, whose testimony to the House Jan. 6 Select Committee was merely pleading the Fifth on all questions, said Bannon should have complied with his subpoena and done the same from the start.

"I think perhaps Steve should have done what I did, which is to fulfill his legal obligations under their subpoena and assert his Fifth Amendment rights," Stone said. "Throughout these committee hearings, you noticed, they try to say assertion of your Fifth Amendment rights is tantamount to some admission of guilt, which, of course it is not.

"So perhaps, Steve and attorneys thought that offering to testify now would cure his earlier decision to defy a subpoena; that does not appear to be the case at this juncture. I wish him the best, and I'm praying for him and all of the president's supporters."

