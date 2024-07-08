Rep. Steil to Newsmax: SAVE Act a Vital Bill to Pass

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility Act, which is coming up for a House vote this week, is a vital bill to forbid noncitizens from voting in federal elections, Rep. Bryan Steil told Newsmax on Monday.

The Wisconsin Republican, who says he has "been leading the charge on this for a long time," told "Wake Up America" that "this is an essential piece of legislation" to prevent noncitizens from voting "at a period of time when" Democratic-led cities are trying to allow it in municipal elections.

The bill specifically requires states to obtain proof of citizenship — in person — when registering an individual to vote and to remove noncitizens from existing voter rolls.

Steil stressed that "we have an opportunity to strengthen and enhance the integrity in our elections. We need to do that by requiring people who are registering to vote to show that they are indeed U.S citizens. This is an issue that has popped up in states time and time again."

The congressman emphasized that "I am excited that the bill that came from my committee will be on the House floor this week. We have an opportunity to take a huge step forward as this relates to election integrity."

Steil also said he was excited that his state of Wisconsin is hosting next week's Republican National Convention, which he said will be a "huge opportunity for us to really contrast the policies" of the two candidates.

He stressed that the Democrats "don't have anything to run on. Look at the economic policies that Biden has put into place over the past 3 1/2 years, which has been clobbering families with higher costs as inflation has ripped away about 20% of everyone's income."

Steil said, "Look at the U.S.-Mexican border, which was secure under President Trump, it is unsecure under President Biden."

He emphasized that "the contrast in policies could not be more clear. [Biden] is in trouble and he knows it," adding that "Biden is on defense and Trump is on offense. This is exactly where we want to be as we approach the final 100 days of the campaign."

