Rep. Bryan Steil to Newsmax: Unleashing US Energy Best Way to Fight Russia

The answer to pushing back against Russia and its unrelenting war against Ukraine is to stop the world's dependence on Russian oil and natural gas, but President Joe Biden's administration and its tight control over American energy will not let that happen, Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"I don't know that I'm going to believe everything that Russia says about how the war's going, [but] I think what's essential is that we continue to put in place sanctions against Russia," Steil told "National Report." "Then, further, the Biden administration refuses to unleash American energy."

Kyiv has demanded faster military aid ahead of a predicted Russian offensive, with Russia claiming Wednesday its troops have broken through two fortified lines of Ukrainian defenses on the eastern front and forced the Ukrainians to retreat from its attacks in the Luhansk region.

But Steil told Newsmax the "real economic tool" to push back against Russia is to make sure there is enough oil and gas "no one in the world is going to be dependent" on Russian supplies.

But when asked if there is a point where the United States will no longer be able to support Ukraine's efforts financially, Steil, who is on the House Financial Committee, said it is "essential that Western Europe has been stepping up to the plate."

"This is their back door," he said. "We need to see more action coming from Germany and other countries that share that border in Europe and at no point should there be U. S troops in Ukraine."

But the "real evil," Steil added, is Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The answer to this is economics and the answer to this is addressing the fact that Russia is still selling oil and natural gas on the world market."

