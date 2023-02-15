Rep. Bryan Steil to Newsmax: DirecTV Censorship 'Worthy of a Review'

AT&T/DirecTV's deplatforming of Newsmax is an example of the "woke corporate agenda" at play across the country, but Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., said Wednesday he has a bill in the House Financial Services Committee that "attacks the woke corporate agenda head on" while addressing proxy advisers.

"In many ways, that's what's driving these corporations to move forward in a leftist approach," Steil told "National Report." "We have to be thoughtful anytime we see conservative voices being restricted, and this is worthy of a review."

Steil's comments were made after he was asked his opinion about a statement made by Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Ind., who warned deplatforming Newsmax or other "nonconforming accounts " by "large communications oligopolies is not just an issue of censorship spreading like plague in our country, but also an issue of government-created, protected, and subsidized monopolies turning us into an oligarchy."

"If we continue on this path, we will start resembling a totalitarian country very soon," she further said. "The House Judiciary Committee, responsible for protecting our constitutional rights, has a duty to start dealing with this issue urgently."

DirecTV customers call toll free at 877-763-9762 to cancel/complain

Steil said he is continually hearing from his constituents they want DirecTV to return Newsmax to its channel lineup.

"I can't tell you how many people back home tell me they love Newsmax across the board, and they don't want to see that loss," he said. "It's an important voice that Americans are hearing the truth about what's taking place in Washington and across the country. I hear from folks every day about the importance of the voice that Newsmax has in southeast Wisconsin and across the country."

Steil said the issue will be considered by House Oversight Committee, although he has not yet had a chance to speak with its chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., to see if he will be able to call a hearing on it.

"I definitely think it's worth digging into the facts on this one, and we'll be watching for it," he said.

DirecTV removed Newsmax from its channel lineup Jan. 24, citing "cost-cutting" measures while also reporting profits last year of $2.7 billion. The provider, which also deplatformed conservative network OAN last year, claimed Newsmax was demanding "excessive fees" that would cost in the "tens of millions" of dollars.

Newsmax has denied these claims, saying it was seeking a fee of about $1 per DirecTV subscriber per year, among the lowest fees asked for in cable, and said the total amount of the deal was a fraction of "tens of millions" the satellite provider claims.

"This was never about the fees being excessive," said Chris Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax. "DirecTV's position has always been that Newsmax of all cable news channels should never get any cable fee whatsoever, not one penny."

