Rep. Steil to Newsmax: DOJ ActBlue Probe 'Good News'

Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., on Newsmax, Monday, praised the Justice Department's investigation into the top fundraising platform used by Democrats as "good news," noting that a previous investigation by House Republicans into the organization "raised a lot of alarms."

President Donald Trump last Thursday ordered Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate ActBlue, the top fundraising platform for the Democratic Party, over allegations raised by Republicans that the organization allowed illegal campaign contributions that ActBlue has denied.

The organization hit out at the investigation in a statement calling it an "unlawful" and "brazen attack on democracy."

Steil told "Wake Up America" on Monday that he led the House investigation into ActBlue and accused the platform of lacking "financial protocols," such as asking for a CVV number when inputting a credit card for a donation, that could allow for "foreign interference."

"That raised a lot of alarms and alarm bells as to why were there lax security protocols on the platform, and the concern is that individuals would be able to go online, go on to ActBlue and make a donation in the name of another individual," the congressman said. "This is uniquely concerning when we think about foreign interference, and a foreign agent could be transferring money utilizing the ActBlue platform and donating in someone else's name."

Steil said, "The bottom line is we need to make sure that online giving platforms are secure, that people are who they say they are. Our investigation has answers to solve the policy of this, to make sure it never occurs in the future."

He added, "The good news is now with Pam Bondi at the attorney general's office and a Trump-forward Department of Justice, we have an opportunity to also hold any bad actors that we discover accountable."

