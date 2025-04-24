Trump Targets ActBlue, Foreign Contributions

President Donald Trump on Thursday was expected to sign a presidential memorandum to crack down on foreign contributions, a move that would put ActBlue, Democrats' major online fundraising platform, in the crosshairs of a federal probe, Politico reported.

Attorney General Pam Bondi's office is expected to be involved, according to the report.

Republicans have long asserted that ActBlue is a money-laundering operation.

ActBlue leadership got wind of potential action by Trump on Wednesday and sent an email to Democrats, advising that, "Our team sprung into action and made every preparation from a legal and communications perspective," Punchbowl News reported.

"Nothing will deter or interrupt ActBlue's mission and work to enable millions of Americans to participate in our democracy. There is an ongoing and persistent effort to weaken the confidence of the American people in what's possible. This is the next version of 'the big lie,'" ActBlue CEO and President Regina Wallace-Jones wrote in the email.

ActBlue has been under scrutiny of House Republicans for months.

Days before November's election, Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., chair of the Committee on House Administration, issued a subpoena to ActBlue, accusing the group as a front to launder money. House investigators were examining whether entities from Iran, Russia, Venezuela, and China may have directed funds to support Democrat campaigns through ActBlue.

ActBlue disclosed in December that it had not automatically blocked donations made with foreign-purchased gift cards until September 2024.

Steil's committee has been investigating allegations that illicit foreign money may have been funneled through ActBlue to Democrat campaigns. This inquiry has referred thousands of suspicious donations to state attorneys general across five states, leading to expanded investigations in 19 states.

Separately, a Republican watchdog in August claimed that it found more than 60,000 potential discrepancies in donations made to the Biden-Harris presidential campaigns. Fair Election Fund said it had contacted tens of thousands of people named in a Federal Election Commission report as small-dollar donors who didn't recall making donations.

"ActBlue plays a vital role in enabling all Americans to participate in our democracy and the organization strictly abides by all federal and state laws governing its activities," ActBlue told Politico on Thursday.