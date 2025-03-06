WATCH TV LIVE

Departures Plunge Democrat Org ActBlue Into Chaos

Thursday, 06 March 2025 10:35 AM EST

ActBlue, the Democrat online fundraising organization that Republican lawmakers have targeted as a money-laundering operation, faces internal chaos after the recent departures of at least seven senior officials, The New York Times reported.

Further, a lawyer at the firm accused ActBlue executives of a retaliation campaign, according to the Times report Wednesday.

It's unclear what prompted the departures, which began on Feb. 21, according to the report.

Two unions representing ActBlue workers sent a letter to the company's board of directors citing the "alarming pattern" of the departures, adding the exits were "eroding our confidence in the stability of the organization," the Times reported.

Among the departures were customer service and partnerships directors that had been with ActBlue for more than a decade; an associate general counsel, the highest-ranking legal counsel; an assistant research director; human resources director; and an engineer who had been with ActBlue for 16 years, the Times reported.

"Like many organizations, as we undergo some transition heading into this new election cycle, we are focused on ensuring we have a strong team in place," ActBlue spokeswoman Megan Hughes told the Times.

Amid the departures, according to the Times, the last remaining lawyer in the general counsel's office posted an internal message saying his access to email and other platforms had been cut off. The lawyer is now on leave from the organization, the Times reported.

"Please be advised that we have Anti-Retaliation and Whistleblower Policies for a reason," Zain Ahmad wrote in the message, according to the report.

ActBlue months ago had attracted scrutiny from Republicans. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told Newsmax two days before the general election that an investigation was underway into ActBlue.

"There's evidence being gathered that apparently they're taking large checks, possibly from people in other countries or adversarial nations, and they're breaking it down into smaller dollar donations and sending it through that, almost like a money-laundering operation. That's the allegation," Johnson said on Nov. 3. 

A Republican watchdog in August claimed that it found more than 60,000 potential discrepancies in donations made to the Biden-Harris presidential campaigns. Fair Election Fund said it had contacted tens of thousands of people named in a Federal Election Commission report as small-dollar donors who didn't recall making donations.

Days before November's election, Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., chair of the Committee on House Administration, issued a subpoena to ActBlue, accusing the group as a front to launder money. House investigators were examining whether entities from Iran, Russia, Venezuela, and China may have directed funds to support Democrat campaigns through ActBlue.

ActBlue, through a law firm, responded to Republican inquiries with a three-page letter on Feb. 6, to "provide an update regarding ActBlue's security, fraud prevention measures and related procedures," according to the Times.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

