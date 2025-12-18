Bryan Leib to Newsmax: Heritage Continues to Bleed Support

Bryan Leib told Newsmax Wednesday that the Heritage Foundation is facing a deepening identity crisis as President Kevin Roberts refuses to resign as the fallout from the Tucker Carlson-Nick Fuentes controversy continues.

In an appearance on Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Leib, a leader in the Jewish community, described what he called a "self-inflicted wound" that has only worsened in recent weeks under the leadership of Roberts.

"This is a self-inflicted wound that keeps on — the blood just keeps pouring out," Leib said, placing responsibility squarely on Roberts' "warm embrace of Tucker Carlson."

Leib outlined a growing list of consequences for the once-dominant conservative think tank, saying the damage has gone far beyond reputational concerns.

"Just a quick recap here over the last 60 days," Leib told Schmitt. "They lost the very task force to monitor and combat antisemitism that was incubated at the Heritage Foundation.

"They've lost millions of dollars in donations. They've lost several of their most influential and most respected senior fellows."

On Wednesday, Leib noted, two additional board members resigned, bringing the total number of departures at the board level to three.

"So it just continues to happen," Leib said.

The controversy traces back to Carlson's soft interview with Fuentes, a white nationalist Holocaust denier, which sparked outrage across political and donor circles.

Critics have accused Heritage leadership of failing to distance itself from Carlson in the aftermath, instead choosing to stand by him despite mounting pressure.

Leib said that decision has left longtime supporters questioning what Heritage now represents.

"A lot of people are really starting to wonder: who is Heritage Foundation, what are they all about?" Leib said. "No one really seems to know anymore other than they like to stand by Tucker Carlson."

"That's what everyone knows about Heritage Foundation right now," he added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com