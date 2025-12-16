2 Heritage Trustees Resign Over Tucker Carlson Scandal

Two respected members of The Heritage Foundation's Board of Trustees have resigned amid an escalating crisis over the think tank's handling of antisemitism and its president's defense of a controversial interview between Tucker Carlson with Nick Fuentes.

On Tuesday, Abby Spencer Moffat and Shane McCullar formally stepped down, citing deep concerns about the organization's direction and its refusal to unequivocally condemn antisemitism.

Their departures mark the latest in a wave of high-profile exits that have thrown the once influential conservative institution into turmoil and prompted questions about its leadership under Kevin Roberts, Heritage's president.

In his resignation statement, McCullar said he had originally accepted the position to help advance "the ideals of America's Founding" but could no longer reconcile his principles with the foundation's actions.

McCullar said that "no institution that hesitates to condemn antisemitism and hatred — or that gives a platform to those who spread them — can credibly claim to uphold the vision that once made the Heritage Foundation the world's most respected conservative think tank."

In an apparent and pointed reference to Roberts, McCullar said he could not remain on the board if it was "unwilling to confront the lapses in judgment that have harmed its credibility …"

McCullar has held major executive positions at McDonald's and Rubbermaid and now serves as CEO of KW Metro Center, one of the country's largest real estate companies.

Moffat, a board member since 1992, is considered one of the leading conservative philanthropists in the nation and serves as chief executive officer of the Diana Davis Spencer Foundation.

Records show in 2023 the Spencer Foundation contributed $25 million to Heritage.

After describing her departure as "not an easy decision," Moffat said Heritage's response to recent challenges "reveals a drift from the principles that once defined its leadership."

In another apparent reference to Roberts' continuance with the think tank, Moffat warned, "When an institution hesitates to confront harmful ideas and allows lapses in judgment to stand, it forfeits the moral authority on which its influence depends."

A spokesperson for Heritage told Newsmax the organization was "grateful to Abby and Shane for their service to Heritage," adding that the think tank will continue to "deliver for the American people, by developing serious ideas, sound policy, and practical solutions that ensure the conservative movement remains a governing majority for generations to come."

The resignations of McCullar and Moffat follow a series of departures tied to Heritage's handling of a now-infamous interview between Carlson and Fuentes — a self-described white nationalist known for antisemitic, racist, and extremist rhetoric.

Carlson's softball interview with Fuentes, which aired earlier this fall, drew widespread criticism from across the political spectrum.

Many argued that Carlson failed to adequately challenge Fuentes' extremist views and that providing such a platform risked normalizing hate.

Rather than condemn Fuentes' extremism or Carlson's platforming of such hate, Roberts initially issued a video defending the interview and criticizing those who condemned Carlson.

Roberts characterized Carlson's critics — including conservative and Jewish leaders — as part of a "venomous coalition" and pushed back against what he described as calls to "cancel" the podcaster.

Roberts also suggested conservatives should not reflexively distance themselves, underscoring Carlson as a "close friend."

The backlash was immediate.

Roberts apologized for his video but never made clear what exactly he was apologizing for.

He has steadfastly supported Carlson and has refused to criticize him.

Once Fox News' leading prime-time host, Carlson has joined extremists in social media pushing antisemitism, hatred toward Israel, and various conspiracy theories.

Recently, Carlson has claimed he no longer accepts the official version of Charlie Kirk's killing.

Previously, Carlson has implied Kirk was assassinated for opposing Israeli strikes on Iran. He has also claimed Jewish people control the banking system, the media, Congress, and even President Donald Trump.

Jewish and evangelical leaders have spoken out against Carlson and harshly criticized Roberts for failing to disassociate Heritage from such extremism.

Zionist Organization of America President Morton Klein, who has called on Roberts to resign, said he was flabbergasted to discover that Heritage has been sponsoring Carlson's podcast, which he said is "filled with hate and disgusting attacks on Israel."

Heritage under Roberts also has spent almost $1 million sponsoring Carlson's podcasts.

Klein said Roberts' silence has badly damaged Heritage's reputation and alienated key supporters.

"Kevin Roberts said nothing about Tucker Carlson," said Klein. "He didn't condemn him."

Klein said the ZOA quit Heritage's National Task Force to Combat Antisemitism.

The group eventually separated from the think tank over Roberts' handling of the controversy.

Other major figures have also resigned from the once revered think tank.

In November, Princeton professor Robert P. George, a senior conservative intellectual, resigned from the Heritage board after Roberts refused to issue a full retraction of the video.

Several Heritage senior scholars have also quit Heritage including former Trump economic adviser Stephen Moore and noted conservative legal scholar Chris DeMuth.

A source close to one of the former board members told Newsmax, "Kevin Roberts should have done the right thing and simply resigned, but instead, he wants to drag down the whole institution with him and Tucker."