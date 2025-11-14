Another Heritage Fellow Resigns Over Roberts' Statements

Legal scholar Adam Mossoff has stepped down as a visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation after offering a blistering critique of its president for failing to condemn Tucker Carlson's antisemitism.

Mossoff's departure is the latest in a widening revolt at the think tank over President Kevin Roberts' refusal to disassociate Heritage from Tucker Carlson and end its sponsorship of his podcast.

Mossoff joins Heritage fellows Chris DeMuth and Stephen Moore in resigning from the organization in recent weeks.

The crisis kicked off in October after Carlson interviewed white nationalist Holocaust-denier Nick Fuentes.

Mossoff, a professor at George Mason University's Antonin Scalia Law School, announced his resignation on X:

"Today, I resigned my Visiting Fellow position at the Heritage Foundation, effective immediately. This decision is based on my considered judgment of Dr. Kevin Roberts' October 30 video and the subsequent commentary, interviews, and meetings in the past two weeks."

Mossoff said he would continue his patent research work at other think tanks as well as his new position at the U.S. Patent Office.

In his resignation letter, obtained by Jewish Insider, Mossoff delivered a blistering indictment of Roberts, accusing him of a "fundamental ethical lapse and failure of moral leadership."

He wrote that Roberts' Oct. 30 video, along with his follow-up statements defending Carlson, "reflects a profound moral inversion" and employs "the language of ancient antisemitic blood libels," including terms like "globalist class" and "venomous coalition."

Mossoff sharply criticized Roberts' decision to stand by Carlson despite his increasingly overt embrace of extremist and antisemitic figures.

Citing Carlson's "friendly, smiling interview" with Fuentes, Mossoff wrote that Carlson "gives credence to his millions of viewers that evil ideologies — collectivism, nihilism, and antisemitism — are consistent with conservativism and the America First movement."

He added that Roberts' refusal to condemn it makes clear that "Heritage is wedded to Tucker and everything he has come to represent on the periphery of the Groyper movement."

The resignation lands amid a wave of departures from Heritage's National Task Force to Combat Antisemitism (NTFCA), which decided to leave the think tank altogether after more than a dozen members quit.

Moore wrote on X, "After 12 happy and productive years, I have decided to resign my position as senior visiting fellow at the Heritage Foundation in order to concentrate my work load on continuing to build up @Comm4Prosperity and the mounting influence of our daily Hotline."

Roberts has repeatedly portrayed Carlson as a "close friend of the Heritage Foundation" and resisted calls to formally repudiate his platforming of antisemitic figures.

A Heritage spokesman told Newsmax, "We're thankful for every member of our team and appreciate Adam's work as a visiting fellow at Heritage."

He added, "We wish him the best. Heritage remains focused on our vital work to revive the American family, protect the dignity of work, safeguard our national sovereignty, and revitalize the role of citizenship."

In the final lines of his letter, Mossoff wrote that Roberts has forced both Heritage and its scholars into "a time of choosing."

"Instead of the truth, you have chosen a false friend ... I choose to resign."