Texas GOP Rep. to Newsmax: Dem Holdout Gave Republicans Time to Tweak New Map

Texas state Republican Rep. Briscoe Cain told Newsmax on Tuesday that the runaway Democrats who fled his state's legislature in hopes of defeating a new GOP-friendly congressional map are to be commended for giving Republicans time to make additional changes before the map's passage.

"They certainly actually gave us time to make some extra tweaks to the map and make it even better," Cain said on "Wake Up America." "So, had we not had that extra time, we wouldn't have a better big, beautiful map. So, thank you, Democrats."

Texas Democrats who fled the state on Aug. 3 to prevent a quorum were shadowed by law enforcement Tuesday after being forced by Republicans to agree to around-the-clock surveillance by the state Department of Public Safety to leave the House floor.

Cain said that his Democrat colleagues "are certainly trying to claim a victory, as if they've won something by just slowing things down for a few weeks."

"I expect, come Wednesday, the plan is that the committee will pass the bill out, it will be on the floor by the end of this week and be sent to the other chamber, which just in a few days they'll pass it and it will be sent over to the governor's desk," he said, adding that "a week from now" the new congressional map will likely be passed.

When asked about the map's legality and whether or not the courts will allow it to stand, the chair of the Texas House Freedom Caucus said that a 2024 case out of "the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals involving Galveston County … really paved the way for this."

"Litigation is actually already ongoing," Cain said. "It's continuous from the 2021 redistricting fight. The Democrats are already filing legislation to stop this one before it's even been enacted. But we do expect ultimately to prevail, that the bill has been drafted in compliance with all case law and the statute and I think we'll prevail in the end."

In addition to the congressional map legislation, Cain said that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called a special session of the legislature to address "the needs of the people of Texas."

"Of course, one of those has to do with the flooding from the July 4 floods that 135 Texans tragically lost their lives [in]," he said. "It's also items dealing with property tax relief and local government spending, keeping men out of women's private spaces — a lot of really simple things — and getting rid of end-of-year standardized testing for our public schools. The Democrats' tactics have only delayed those things. Hopefully, we'll be delivering them soon."

