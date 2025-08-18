WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: texas | democrats | return | redistricting | gene wu | special session

Democrats Return to Texas, Ending Standoff

By    |   Monday, 18 August 2025 10:45 AM EDT

Texas Democrats returned to the state capital of Austin on Monday, ending a two-week standoff over redistricting.

"We killed the corrupt special session, withstood unprecedented surveillance and intimidation, and rallied Democrats nationwide to join this existential fight for fair representation — reshaping the entire 2026 landscape," Texas House Democrat Caucus Chair Gene Wu said in a statement. "We're returning to Texas more dangerous to Republicans' plans than when we left."

With the state Senate having passed the new congressional map that will likely add five Republican seats in the 2026 midterms, the Texas House is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Monday during it second special session, The Hill reported.

The redrawing began in Texas but has been stalled since dozens of Democrats, who are the minority in each chamber, left the state on Aug. 3, with most of them going to Illinois.

"Our return allows us to build the legal record necessary to defeat this racist map in court, take our message to communities across the state and country, and inspire legislators across the country how to fight these undemocratic redistricting schemes in their own statehouses," Wu's statement said.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


