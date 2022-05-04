Texas 'Heartbeat' Bill Writer to Newsmax: SCOTUS Draft 'Exciting' for Pro-life Movement

Texas state Rep. Briscoe Cain, the lawmaker who wrote the state's "heartbeat bill" on abortion, said on Newsmax Wednesday that the leaked draft document revealing that the Supreme Court is considering a reversal on the Roe v. Wade decision on abortion is "exciting for those of us in the pro-life movement," as it now "seems like we're inching closer to that step."

"There's no doubt that the leak was intentionally designed to cause a pressure campaign to target the conservative justices," the Republican lawmaker said on Newsmax's "National Report." "As far as the Texas laws are concerned, you realize that the statutes are at issue in Roe v. Wade.

"We call those the pre-Roe statutes that were never enjoined by the courts."

Further, Roe v. Wade did not create the right for someone to fund abortions or provide travel for them, said Cain.



"We also did enact as several other states having a trigger ban, which means after the overruling of Roe also takes effect, we have this double back-up play that will outlaw all abortions in Texas, except in the case of the life of the mother," said Cain.

Cain also sent a cease-and-desist letter to anyone or any company providing funds or the means to assist a woman in obtaining an abortion.

"I got contacted by the lobbyists," he said. "They didn't respond themselves. Of course, we didn't send it out to all the Texas abortion funds. They did have a lawyer responding to me, essentially threatening me with a defamation suit. We told them, 'We'll see you in court.' So far, they haven't acted on that."

The Texas law has a three-year statute of limitations on its abortion law, meaning that companies or individuals who aid in obtaining abortions could face legal penalties later, "so they should be careful," said Cain.

Cain also commented on the ways President Joe Biden has changed his opinions on abortion over the years, including in 1982, when the then-senator signed a constitutional amendment that would have returned abortion rulings to the state.

"Yesterday, when we heard Biden, he admitted that he recognized it was a child [being aborted]," said Cain. "I'd say, recognizing that and still continuing with it is malicious, and he knows exactly the wrong of abortion."

