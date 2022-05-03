Awaiting Fate of Roe v Wade, Leaders Across Country Move to Create Abortion Sanctuaries

In the wake of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion revealing that the court is likely to overturn Roe v. Wade, leaders of states and cities across the country are moving quickly to create abortion sanctuaries.

Authored by Justice Samuel Alito for the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case, the 67-page opinion found that Roe, which established a federal right to abortion in 1973, and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which upheld it in 1992, are not based in the Constitution. Alito said he considered Roe "egregiously wrong."

While the court's final decision is expected within the next two months, 13 states are poised to automatically ban abortions if Roe v. Wade is partially or fully overturned.

Some areas of the country are moving in the opposite direction, however, with lawmakers pushing for expanded access to abortions, both for the women in their states as well as out-of-state patients, The Hill reports.

In California, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is considering Senate Bill 1245, which would establish a "reproductive health-care pilot project in the county to support innovated approaches and patient-centered collaborations to safeguard patient access to abortions, regardless of residency," according to local media.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, released a statement on Twitter early Tuesday morning pledging to work with state senators to, "enshrine the right to choose in the California constitution."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot pitched her city to women who may be seeking an abortion in a Twitter post late Monday night.

"As mayor, I have one message to anyone worried about access to abortion care," Lightfoot said. "Chicago's doors are open. We unequivocally respect you, and your choices."

At a press conference Tuesday morning, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker sought to reassure women concerned about the Supreme Court's leaked opinion.

"Let me be clear, no matter what atrocious opinion the Supreme Court officially rolls out this summer in regards to Roe v. Wade, abortion is safe and legal in Illinois," he said.

Even if Roe is overturned, Pritzker said, abortions will continue.

"It just means that in half of the states where their governors and legislatures have declared war on reproductive rights, women will be forced into dangerous and sometimes deadly situations," he said.

Under Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy, New Jersey codified abortion with the Freedom of Reproductive Choice Act, The Hill reports. The legislation ensures access to abortion even if Roe is overturned.

In New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, signed new legislation on Tuesday that appointed a new member representing women's health care providers to the state's Public Health and Health Planning Council.

"As the fundamental right to abortion is in jeopardy at the Supreme Court, it is more important than ever before that we take steps here in New York to ensure equitable access to women's reproductive health," Hochul said in a statement.

A bill expanding abortion access in Connecticut cleared its final legislative hurdle last week, according to The Hill.

The legislation would prevent local and state agencies from cooperating in investigations and prosecutions of abortion providers in the state. It would also prevent out-of-state patients' medical records from being revealed.