UAW Member to Newsmax: Harris an Existential Threat

Auto Workers for Trump founder Brian Pannebecker told Newsmax on Saturday that the U.S. auto industry is "facing an existential threat if we allow [Vice President] Kamala Harris to become president."

In July, the United Auto Workers endorsed Harris for president, continuing a long tradition of trade union support for Democratic presidential nominees. Pannebecker said from his experience, "the support on the shop floor for [former President] Donald Trump and [Ohio Sen.] J.D. Vance is 65-70%."

Host Tom Basile asked Pannebecker why the union leadership supports a Harris presidency "rather than four more years of Donald Trump?" The 36-year veteran of the auto industry did not mince words and replied, "Because they [Democrats] will keep lining the pockets of our corrupt union bosses."

"The membership, the rank and file, the people on the shop floor do not support Kamala Harris. I know that for a fact because I do rallies outside of the auto plants every week during the election cycle, and I talk to the workers. Right now, the support on the shop floor for Donald Trump and J.D. Vance is 65 to 70%. And I'm very confident that's an accurate number," he said during an appearance on "America Right Now."

Pannebecker added that the union leadership is completely out of touch with the workers who actually build automobiles.

"They think they're smarter, that their elites, and they should tell the membership what to do, not the other way around. But in the UAW, we're facing an existential threat. If we if we allow Kamala Harris to become president, we're going to lose our industry and lose our livelihoods," he added.

