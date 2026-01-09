Rep. Mast to Newsmax: Agent in Minnesota Acted Reasonably

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on Friday forcefully defended the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent who shot and killed 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good during a federal immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis on Wednesday, arguing that the agent acted reasonably in a split-second, life-or-death situation and criticizing what he called media distortion and political hypocrisy surrounding the case.

Mast, appearing on Newsmax's "National Report," rejected criticism of the officer's actions, saying coverage has falsely portrayed the woman who was shot as an innocent bystander.

Mast said the facts known so far indicate the woman was attempting to impede law enforcement with her vehicle and was viewed as a threat by the officer on the scene.

Mast emphasized that the most important assessment is that of the officer directly involved — not commentators or political critics evaluating events after the fact. He said vehicles are legitimate deadly threats to law enforcement, noting that vehicular assaults and manslaughter are well-documented dangers officers face.

He pointed to reporting indicating the same ICE agent involved in the shooting had previously been struck and dragged between 50 and 100 feet by a vehicle during another encounter. Mast said that prior experience matters when evaluating how an officer perceives danger in a rapidly evolving situation.

Mast rejected suggestions from critics who argued the officer should have shot the vehicle's tires or used other nonlethal tactics. Mast, a former U.S. Army Ranger with experience in special operations, said such expectations reflect Hollywood fantasy rather than real-world law enforcement or combat decision-making.

According to Mast, officers do not have the luxury of aiming for limbs or disabling vehicles during a perceived deadly threat. He said an officer must quickly decide whether a situation presents a grave danger and respond accordingly to protect their own life.

Mast said he agreed with commentary suggesting the officer is unlikely to face prosecution, adding that justification depends on whether a credible threat existed at the moment force was used. He also said the ongoing investigation should be allowed to proceed without political interference.

Mast went further by drawing a comparison to the fatal shooting of Ashli Babbitt by a Capitol Police officer during the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol. Mast noted that the officer in that case was not charged and said many on the political left argued Babbitt should not have been in the Capitol and bore responsibility for the outcome.

He said the reaction to the current case reflects a double standard, accusing critics of reversing their positions when the political circumstances change. Mast described the contrast as pure hypocrisy, arguing that media outlets and political figures shape narratives based on convenience rather than facts.

Mast said this pattern has eroded public trust in the media, contending credibility suffers when coverage prioritizes political agendas over a straightforward presentation of events.

City and state officials in Minnesota were expected to address the incident later in the morning as investigations at the local and federal levels continue.

