Minneapolis Mayor: ICE Agent's Killing of Motorist 'Reckless'

Wednesday, 07 January 2026 02:10 PM EST

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said Wednesday that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer who shot and killed a motorist acted recklessly and rebutted federal officials claims that the officer had acted in self-defense.

During a news conference hours after the ICE officer shot the woman, whose name hasn't been released, an angry Frey blasted the federal immigration crackdown on the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

“They are not here to cause safety in this city. What they are doing is not to provide safety in America. What they are doing is causing chaos and distrust," Frey said. "They’re ripping families apart. They’re sowing chaos on our streets and in this case quite literally killing people.”

“They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense. Having seen the video myself, I wanna tell everybody directly, that is bull----," the mayor said.

A federal agent shot and killed the motorist Wednesday morning when she allegedly tried to run over law enforcement officers during an immigration crackdown in the city, authorities said.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot the woman in her vehicle in a residential neighborhood in Minneapolis, Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement, calling it an act of "domestic terrorism."

"An ICE officer, fearing for his life, the lives of his fellow law enforcement and the safety of the public, fired defensive shots. He used his training and saved his own life and that of his fellow officers," the DHS statement read.

The ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries, DHS said in the statement.

