Rep. Mast to Newsmax: Killed Service Members 'American Heroes'

President Donald Trump took necessary measures against Iran to counter an imminent and longstanding threat to the U.S., Rep. Brian Mast said Sunday on Newsmax.

Further, the Florida Republican told Newsmax's Greta Van Susteren during special coverage of the military operation that the three service members who were killed in the action are "American heroes."

"Iran has been an imminent threat against the United States of America," Mast said, adding that the Middle Eastern nation continues to attack American forces and interests through proxy groups and direct action.

He pointed to the January 2024 attack at Tower 22 in Jordan that killed three American service members as proof of Iran's actions.

"They will attack us via their proxies. They will attack us directly. And if given the opportunity, they will attack us with their ballistic missiles and put a nuclear tip on them if they could ... so I thank President Trump for defending us against the imminent threat of Iran."

Mast also addressed Iran's support for regional Hamas terrorists and Hezbollah, saying Tehran continues to fund, train, and reward organizations that target Americans and U.S. allies.

"Iran funds Hamas. Hezbollah has said in the last day or so that it will continue its path of resistance despite what's going on in Iran," Mast said. "These proxies that Iran has been financing, they're going to still keep causing trouble. They're terrorists."

He said Iran does not penalize proxy groups for attacking U.S. targets, but instead increases support when operations are successful.

"They don't say, you hit an American merchant marine vessel or an American Navy vessel, we're going to cease our funding for you," Mast said. "They say, you were successful in conducting this operation. Let us give you more and greater support because you're good at what we want you to do.

"That is the constant bombardment of attack that's been going on from Iran for decades. And it's something that has only gotten worse."

Mast criticized the approach of former President Joe Biden, saying Tehran was encouraged under him.

"I think they were emboldened by the last administration," Mast said, referencing the removal of Yemen from the state sponsor of terror list and the release of billions of dollars in funds to Iran.

He contrasted that with President Trump's negotiating strategy.

"President Trump is conducting negotiations in the exact opposite way," Mast said.

"Number one, giving them a timeline. Number two, not giving them any funds or resources in return," Mast said. "And number three, when they didn't meet our demands about ending their nuclear program, ending their ballistic missile program, and ending their support for proxies. Instead of giving them money, he gave them death."

The American service members who were killed in the operation, he stressed, were heroes.

"I love them, I didn't know them. Those were my brothers," Mast said. "I thank them for doing their duty to defend the United States of America. ... It can't be said enough. They're American heroes, and I thank them."

