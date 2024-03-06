Speaker Johnson to GOP: Behave at Biden's State of the Union

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., is calling on fellow GOP lawmakers to uphold decorum during President Biden's upcoming State of the Union address on Thursday, aiming to avoid a repeat of last year's disruptions, The Hill reported.

During a closed-door GOP conference meeting on Wednesday morning, Johnson emphasized the importance of maintaining proper conduct, as reported by three Republican lawmakers who were present, according to The Hill.

"Decorum is the order of the day," Johnson asserted, urging members to comport themselves with dignity, according to accounts from attendees.

Johnson's plea comes amid heightened political tensions. President Biden is set to address a divided Congress, including many vocal Republican critics.

Last year's State of the Union saw disruptions from GOP members, including heckling and interruptions of the president's speech. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., called Biden a "liar" during his discussions on Social Security and Medicare.

The contentious atmosphere prompted an unusual exchange between Biden and his Republican detractors, culminating in a tentative agreement to safeguard both programs.

Heckling during State of the Union addresses is not unprecedented; in 2009, Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., infamously shouted "you lie" at then-President Obama.

Despite historical precedent, Republicans maintain that Johnson's call for decorum seeks to break from tradition, emphasizing the importance of policy-based discourse over disruptive outbursts.

"We don’t need to be shrill ... we need to base things upon policy, upon facts, upon reality of situations," one GOP lawmaker affirmed, reflecting on the need for civil discourse."

"Let them do the gaslighting. Let them do the blaming. I think the American people know who is responsible for the many worldwide crises that we have," the lawmaker added.

However, skepticism remains regarding lawmakers' ability to resist the urge to heckle Biden, particularly in light of anticipated contentious remarks.

"Will they do it? Of course they will ... he’s gonna say some very offensive things, he’s gonna attack us," remarked Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., acknowledging the challenge of maintaining composure in the face of potential provocation.

Burchett emphasized the importance of projecting a "little classy" demeanor, contrasting with perceived double standards in the treatment of political adversaries.

"You know, they did it to Trump, and nobody said boo, but when we do it, we’re gonna get made an example of it," he said.