Rep. Mast to Newsmax: Biden Used Military as 'Pawns' Leaving Afghanistan

Rep. Brian Mast, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that President Joe Biden used the military as "pawns" during the deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan two years ago that saw 13 service members killed in a suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport.

"It's so obvious to everybody that this was a political operation being conducted by the military. The president used the military as pawns," Mast said during "National Report." "And by doing that, he essentially said that that our military personnel are as expendable as the pieces of equipment that he left behind there. That's the way that he treated them, and there has to be answers for that."

Mast said the Gold Star families of the 13 service members killed in the Aug. 26, 2001, attack at the airport's Abbey Gate during the chaotic U.S. military withdrawal need accountability from the administration to move on, as do the American people.

"To say there's no change at the top [of the military] is an understatement," he said. "The administration will flat-out deny that anything went wrong. We know for a fact that they didn't even give the level of preparation that Florida's giving for this hurricane [Idalia] to the withdrawal of Afghanistan."

Mast said that rather than waiting for better conditions on the ground, like waiting for winter, to get people out of the country, Biden forged ahead during the heaviest time of the year for fighting to move the troops in time to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on America that sparked the conflict.

"They conducted this operation in the heaviest period of fighting instead of maybe waiting for a better period, like the wintertime to do this withdrawal," he said. "They didn't account for the worst-case scenarios, which is the basic level of planning in the way that you conduct any military operation. It was entirely done for political purposes."

Mast said that the administration's claims of success during the withdrawal insulted the families of the lost service members.

"It's why they chose Sept. 11 as the original withdrawing [date] because Joe Biden wanted to make it a party withdrawing on Sept. 11, making it politics," he said. "These are all things that the administration does not answer for.

"They deny that this took place in these ways. They hail it as a success, something that should be replicated, and it's a slap in the face to every new Gold Star family that resulted from the Aug. 26 bombings at the Abbey Gate."

