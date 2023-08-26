×
Capitol Flags Lowered for 13 Killed in Afghanistan Withdrawal

Saturday, 26 August 2023 03:07 PM EDT

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., ordered the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff to honor the 13 American service members who died during the attack on an Afghanistan airport during the U.S. withdrawal in 2021.

Gunmen and two suicide bombers attacked Kabul's airport on Aug. 26, 2021, killing 13 American service members and at least 60 Afghans in an incident that occurred just days before the U.S. completed its withdrawal from the country.

"Two years ago today, we tragically lost 13 brave servicemen and women in Afghanistan," McCarthy said in a social media post. "I have directed the flags at the U.S. Capitol to be lowered to half-staff in honor of these American heroes."

Some of McCarthy's fellow congressional Republicans and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin also issued statements to note the two-year anniversary of the attack on the airport in Kabul.

"As we mark this painful milestone, my heart is with the families of these 13 American heroes. Today, the entire Department of Defense stands in sorrow with them — along with all of the families whose loved ones gave their lives during our 20 years in Afghanistan," Austin said in a statement. "We will never forget what they gave to serve this country that we love."

"Today marks two years since we lost 13 brave U.S. servicemembers in a heinous attack at the Kabul airport during Pres. Biden's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan," Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., said in a social media post. "These heroes and their loved ones have our deepest gratitude and we are forever grateful for their sacrifice."

"Today, we mark the second anniversary of the day 13 servicemembers lost their lives during the Abbey Gate suicide bombing in Afghanistan," Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., said in a post. "The fact that this was a preventable tragedy makes this day all the more difficult."

Saturday, 26 August 2023 03:07 PM
