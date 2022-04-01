Rep. Babin to Newsmax: 'Floodgates' About to Open on US-Mexico Border

The United States is giving Ukraine millions of dollars to secure its border but is getting ready to "completely open up the floodgates on our own borders" by ending the Title 42 provision put in place during the Trump administration to turn away immigrants for health concerns during the pandemic, Rep. Brian Babin tells Newsmax.

"I can tell you that we don't want to see Title 42 going away," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"We've got another almost omicron variant coming, circling the globe right now. We don't need to get rid of Title 42."

Further, the regulation allowed the United States to turn back 1.7 million people from illegally entering the country, said Babin.

"Can you imagine what's going to happen if Title 42 goes away on our southern border?" said Babin, adding that Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and the Biden administration are "trying to completely open up the floodgates" by having "bureaucrats" acting as asylum judges.

"It looks like they're going to rubberstamp anybody's asylum application," he added. "You couple that with getting rid of Title 42 … we will be swamped more than you can even imagine. We've already up to 2 million in the first six months right now."

That will add to the crime wave that has happened with the increased amounts of fentanyl coming across the border, said Babin.

"We have over 100,000 dead Americans because of the drugs that are coming in," he said. "We completely unshackled and empowered the drug cartels. People are dying."

He further accused President Joe Biden of having "simply abandoned the American people" with his actions where the border is concerned.

"He wants these people to come in," said Babin. "This is obviously a strategy of the Democratic Party. It's a disgrace when they don't enforce the law and honor their oaths of office."

The congressman, meanwhile, said the United States, by sending weapons to Ukraine, is helping that country's war effort against Russia.

"It's certainly delaying the taking over of Ukraine completely by the Russians," he said. "These Ukrainians love freedom. They've had it for a number of years, and they want to keep it."

And with a "brutal dictator" like Russian President Vladimir Putin, that "ramps up" the Ukrainians' resentment, especially when places like hospitals, maternity wards, and theaters are under attack, Babin added.

"They will continue fighting as hard as they can," he said. "We just need to keep getting the weaponry to them."

