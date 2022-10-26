Rep. Brian Babin to Newsmax: America at 'Crossroads' These Midterms

Aside from serving his constituents in the Lone Star State's 36th District, Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, has 17 other reasons motivating him to quickly reverse the Biden White House's policies regarding the U.S. economy, inflation, crime, foreign relations, and the chaos at the southern border — should the House Republicans claim the majority in the midterm elections on Nov. 8.

"I'm serving because I have 17 little grandchildren, and I don't like the direction of this nation ... for the last several years. Especially under the Biden administration," Babin told Newsmax on Wednesday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with host Bob Sellers.

With more than 2 million apprehensions along the U.S.-Mexico border occurring over the last year, Congressman Babin said, "Every state in this union is now considered a 'border' state" — stemming from the flow of lethal drugs pouring into the country — "and every county is now a 'border' county, due to the influx of millions and millions of people coming in."

If that weren't daunting enough for the border towns of Texas, New Mexico, and Arizona, Babin added that many of the migrants crossing into America have prior criminal records, or reside on the U.S. government's "Terror Watch" list.

Also, approximately 800 migrants have died along the border in the last year alone, said Babin.

Add to that the Biden administration potentially reviving the so-called Iran Nuclear Deal, and Russian President Vladimir Putin threatening the use of nuclear warheads against Ukraine or other NATO nations, and Babin said that Democrats should expect an "enormous turnout" for the midterms — in favor of Republican policies.

"I can just tell you: This will be an election that we haven't seen in a very long time. America is at a great crossroads," says Babin, while condemning the Democrats' commitment to "wokeness," lack of respect for local and state police groups, and out-of-control spending bills.

"I think [the American people] will vote these rascals out," says Babin, who oversees a large swatch of Texas land near the Gulf of Mexico, just east of Houston.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!