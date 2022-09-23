×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: newsmax | cassy garcia | border | fentanyl

Cassy Garcia to Newsmax: 'There's Nothing Compassionate About Open Borders'

Cassy Garcia is a Republican candidate for Congress in Texas' 28th Congressional District. (LM Otero/AP)

By    |   Friday, 23 September 2022 07:34 PM EDT

Cassy Garcia, a Republican nominee for the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that "there's nothing compassionate about open borders" as violent crime, fentanyl use and human trafficking skyrocket.

On "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," the candidate in Texas' 28th Congressional District stressed that the negatives outweigh the positives, even for migrants attempting to make the dangerous journey.

"As a wife of a Border Patrol agent and someone who's lived in South Texas for 37 years, I've never seen the border situation this bad," Garcia said. "[President Joe] Biden wants people to think his border policies are compassionate, but there is nothing compassionate about open borders."

"Drugs and human trafficking are out of control, and it's literally killing Americans each and every single day," she continued. "It's dangerous everywhere. It's bad for border towns, many of which are predominantly Hispanic. And it puts these extremely vulnerable people into terrible situations."

Garcia emphasized that the president "needs to close the border down" and enforce the law to mitigate the effects of the fentanyl crisis, adding that "a lot more needs to be done."

"I talk to parents every single day in my district. They're worried about their children going off to college and [taking] some sort of substance, whether it be a sleep aid, and they're not going to wake up the next day," she said.

In November, Garcia will face Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar in a  newly drawn district slightly less favorable to Republicans than the previous one, according to FiveThirtyEight.

But trends in the Hispanic community toward the GOP could place Garcia over the edge. As of Friday, Sabato's Crystal Ball considers the race a toss-up.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Cassy Garcia, a Republican nominee for the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that "there's nothing compassionate about open borders" as violent crime, fentanyl use and human trafficking skyrocket.
newsmax, cassy garcia, border, fentanyl
327
2022-34-23
Friday, 23 September 2022 07:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved