Cassy Garcia to Newsmax: 'There's Nothing Compassionate About Open Borders'

Cassy Garcia, a Republican nominee for the House of Representatives, told Newsmax on Friday that "there's nothing compassionate about open borders" as violent crime, fentanyl use and human trafficking skyrocket.

On "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," the candidate in Texas' 28th Congressional District stressed that the negatives outweigh the positives, even for migrants attempting to make the dangerous journey.

"As a wife of a Border Patrol agent and someone who's lived in South Texas for 37 years, I've never seen the border situation this bad," Garcia said. "[President Joe] Biden wants people to think his border policies are compassionate, but there is nothing compassionate about open borders."

"Drugs and human trafficking are out of control, and it's literally killing Americans each and every single day," she continued. "It's dangerous everywhere. It's bad for border towns, many of which are predominantly Hispanic. And it puts these extremely vulnerable people into terrible situations."

Garcia emphasized that the president "needs to close the border down" and enforce the law to mitigate the effects of the fentanyl crisis, adding that "a lot more needs to be done."

"I talk to parents every single day in my district. They're worried about their children going off to college and [taking] some sort of substance, whether it be a sleep aid, and they're not going to wake up the next day," she said.

In November, Garcia will face Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar in a newly drawn district slightly less favorable to Republicans than the previous one, according to FiveThirtyEight.

But trends in the Hispanic community toward the GOP could place Garcia over the edge. As of Friday, Sabato's Crystal Ball considers the race a toss-up.

