Brian Babin to Newsmax: Harris 'Didn't Answer a Question' on Fox

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Thursday that Vice President Kamala Harris “didn’t answer a question” during her high-profile interview on Fox News Wednesday evening.

Harris sat down for an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier on Wednesday, answering questions on immigration, the border, and other major issues in the upcoming 2024 presidential election. The interview began with questions about immigration and the Biden administration’s decision to end the program that made asylum seekers wait in Mexico while their cases were reviewed.

Babin said on “Wake Up America” that Harris “didn’t answer a question” and “did her best to just continue to run the clock out like a football team that’s wanting to get this game over with.”

He continued: “The more people know her and know what she believes, the less they're going to like her. She would be an abject disaster, continuing on exactly what's been going on over the last four years.”

Babin went on to criticize Harris for interrupting Baier: “It was awful and she is not equipped, she’s unfit to be president of the United States.”

Harris was also asked if she owes the families of three young women who were allegedly killed by men who illegally entered the country.

“Those are tragic cases. There’s no question about that. There’s no question about that. And I can’t imagine the pain that the families of those victims have experienced for a loss that should not have occurred,” Harris said. “So that is true.

"It is also true that if a border security [bill] had actually been passed nine months ago it would be nine months we would have had more border agents at the border, more support for the folks who are working around the clock trying to hold it all together to ensure that no future harm would occur.”

Babin ripped Harris over this response, saying, “She took no ownership whatsoever of anything that happened on the border … under her watch.”

He also claimed that Harris “allowed millions and millions of people to come across [the border], unvetted people who are really illegally here to begin with.”

