VP Harris Gets Testy in Fox News Interview

Vice President Kamala Harris sat down Wednesday with Fox News' Bret Baier for a contentious interview in which she interrupted him continually and at points became angry and combative.

In response to Baier's first question about the millions of illegal immigrants her administration has let into the country, Harris gave a generic answer. When pressed for an actual number, she waved her hand dismissively and said, "Bret, let's just get to the point, OK? The point is that we have a broken immigration system that needs to be repaired."

A few minutes later, the exchange got even testier.

Harris said, "The first bill practically within hours of taking the oath was a bill to fix our immigration system."

Baier said, "Yes, ma'am. it was called the U.S. Citizenship act of 2021."

Harris responded: "Exactly."

Baier: "It was essentially a pathway to citizenship."

Harris: "May I please finish. May I finish responding, please? You have to let me finish, please."

Baier: "You had the White House, the House, and the Senate."

Harris: "I am in the middle of responding to the point you are raising."

Baier: "OK."

Harris: "I would like to finish."

Baier: "Yes, ma'am."

Later in the interview, Harris became visibly incensed when discussing former President Donald Trump. She said, "He has talked about going after people who are engaged in peaceful protests. He has talked about locking people up because they disagree with him. This is a democracy. And in a democracy the president of the United States in the United States of America should be willing to be able to handle criticism without saying he would lock people up for doing it."

She then went on to call the former president "unstable," and said, "We should all be concerned."

The Trump campaign released a statement after the interview, saying, "Kamala Harris' interview with Bret Baier was a TRAIN WRECK. Kamala was angry, defensive, and once again abdicated any responsibility for the problems Americans are facing.

"She couldn't give a straight answer to a single question because she has no answers. Kamala's entire campaign is based on lies about President Trump. Kamala can't handle the pressure of an interview with Fox News — she certainly can't handle the pressure of being President of the United States."